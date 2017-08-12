World’s Largest Food Truck Festival coming to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARNE, Mich. -- There will be more than 80 food trucks at Berlin Raceway Sunday for the World's Largest Food Truck Rally.

The rally starts goes from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Organizers say this is the most food trucks you will ever see in one place at one time and they are from all over the United States.

The organization behind it, Generation Entertainment, is the Guinness World Records holder of Largest Parade of Food Trucks.

Admission is free just bring your appetite.