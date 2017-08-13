A sunny Sunday with low humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to have a mostly sunny sky with calm winds as high pressure moves into West Michigan. Humidity stays low keeping average temperatures comfortable in the lower 80s.

The beach and lake shore are expected to be safer on Sunday and the place to be for the end of the weekend. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 5 knots with waves under one foot.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the week working towards above average temperatures. Late in the evening Wednesday and overnight into the first half of Thursday we have a small chance to see an isolated shower or two. Humidity will build on Wednesday ahead of the next chance for showers and storms starting on Thursday.