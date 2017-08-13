× Aeromed called to Barry County crash, 2 injured

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials say injuries were reported in a crash near Middleville Sunday evening.

​It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of M-37 and Fawn Avenue in Thornapple Township.

According to Thornapple Township Emergency Services, two people suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries when their vehicle rolled near the intersection. One person was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital via Aero Med.

The other person involved was taken by ambulance.