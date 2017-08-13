× Cass County motorist hurt when car flips multiple times

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was injured when he lost control of his vehicle on a curve, struck a utility pole and flipped over numerous times Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that 6:15 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries on Worrell Street just east of U.S. 12. The investigation showed that Joseph Regenos, 29, of Niles was driving westbound on Worrell when he misjudged the curve and lost control of his vehicle, which hit a utility pole and flipped over multiple times before coming to rest off the roadway in a ditch.

Regenos was transported to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital by the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service.

Behnke said alcohol and drug use did not appear to be factors in the crash.

Assisting agencies at the scene included the SMCAS Ambulance, the Niles Township Fire Department, the Pokagon Tribal Police and the AEP power company.