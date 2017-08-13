× Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety looking to hire new officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to hire additional officers, with applications being accepted as of October 4.

Applicants must be 21 years old and have their High School Diploma or a GED along with their driver’s license.

You must pass a written and physical test as well as a background check but you are not required to pass the states MCOLES test to apply.

You can apply online until October 17 and positions are expected to begin in March of 2018.