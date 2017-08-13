Kent City looking to build off best season in school history

KENT CITY, Mich -- 8-3 last year was good, most wins in school history, but the 2017 Kent City football team wants more.

"Since we had that great season last year we expect to be even better this year because we don't like to live in the past" senior running back/cornerback Gavin Mead said. "We have a lot of good returning players and we are going to be better than last year, we want to be."

The Eagles shared the CSAA Silver division with Morley Stanwood in 2016. Kent City lost to Ravenna in the season opener and again in the district championship game.

The Eagles face their rivals from Ravenna in the season opener at Grand Valley State as part of the Gridiron classic.

