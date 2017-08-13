Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after a shooting early Sunday morning.

We're told police were called to the 1300 block of Alamo Avenue around 3:51 a.m. Sunday after a male victim was found lying in the road.

The Kalamazoo man, only identified as a 25-year-old, was taken to Bronson Hospital suffering from what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Police say so far there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.