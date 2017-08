× US 131 near Mile Marker 59 shutdown due to crash in Wayland Township

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drivers are asked to avoid US -131 near exit 59 near Wayland.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX 17, both northbound and southbound lanes are shutdown due to a crash.

MDOT says it may involve a wrong way driver in the southbound lanes.

FOX 17 has a crew on scene and we’re working to learn more.