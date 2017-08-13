US 131 near Mile Marker 59 shutdown due to crash in Wayland Township

Posted 11:55 PM, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:10AM, August 14, 2017

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US 131 is now reopened near Mile Marker 59 after police responded to a crash.

Police were on the scene of the crash for hours, and according to MDOT it may have involved a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes.

The scene is now cleared and police are expected to release more information later Monday morning.

