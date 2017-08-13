× Police: Niles Township woman reportedly shot and killed during home break-in

NILES, Mich. — Police say a woman from Niles Township after an alleged break-in at the home she shared with her husband.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lawndale in Niles Township on Sunday.

The woman’s husband reportedly called 911 after he allegedly discovered two heavy set black males in the basement of their home. Police say after shooting the 55-year-old woman, the suspects took off in a 2008 Mazda, possibly dark blue in color.

Authorities confirm the license plate for the Mazda is CMY-3721

If you see the suspects or a have any information, call police.

Michigan State Police, along with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.