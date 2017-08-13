× Rallies planned Sunday in West Michigan following tragedy in Virginia

WEST MICHIGAN — Reaction to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia continues to pour in from across the nation including here in West Michigan.

Demonstrators in both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids say they are planning to hit the streets Sunday to march in solidarity with those affected.

In Kalamazoo, demonstrators say they plan to march in Bronson Park Sunday at 2:30 p.m. after marching outside the Radisson Hotel Saturday night.

In Grand Rapids, organizers say they plan to come together at Rosa Parks Circle at 5 p.m. and will march to Ah-Nab-Awen park for a vigil beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees for the rally in Grand Rapids are being asked to wear black as a symbol of mourning.

One person was killed and several others injured Saturday after an Ohio man allegedly drove his car into a crowd of white nationalists. Shortly after, a helicopter watching from above with two state troopers inside crashed, killing both the pilot and his passenger.