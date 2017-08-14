2 suspected in slaying of man, 72, found in shallow grave

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men are suspected in the slaying of a 72-year-old man whose body was found in a shallow grave behind his northern Michigan home.

MLive.com reports 20-year-old Daniel J. Olar was arraigned Friday in Iosco County District Court on open murder in the death of 72-year-old Roger Lee Knickerbocker.

Olar is being held without bond. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from a lawyer appointed to represent him.

State police say investigators believe Knickerbocker was killed on or about Aug. 3 before being buried in Hale. Police arrested Olar on Thursday and a 24-year-old was arrested on Friday.

The other man was expected in court this week in the case. A tip from an arrested woman led police to Knickerbocker’s body last week.