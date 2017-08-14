2nd Annual Tribute on the Grand days away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids Whitewater CEO, Richard Bishop stopped by Fox17 to talk about Tribute on the Grand. FOX 17 is proud to partner with Founders Brewing Co. The event, which takes place from 2:00pm – 10:00pm on August 19, 2017 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids is expected to draw 6,000 people to the river.

This community event, which is FREE to the public, will feature plenty of Founders beer along with national tribute acts Saved by the 90s and Hotel California, with a local act Brother Wolf and the Wolfpack from Mars. “Tribute on the Grand” will also feature a one-of-a-kind beer dinner on the Blue Bridge overlooking the Grand River.

Grand Rapids Whitewater is a group of individuals, rowing and paddling clubs, anglers and businesses dedicated to helping Green Grand Rapids achieve the dream of putting the namesake rapids back in the Grand River for everyone’s enjoyment. Their goal is to partner with the city to create a safer, more exciting river experience for everyone.