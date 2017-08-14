Celebrate Michigan’s history at Middleville Heritage Days

Posted 12:32 PM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:31PM, August 14, 2017

The City of Middleville is celebrating its heritage with three days of fun and entertainment at Middleville Heritage Days this weekend.

All down Main Street, there will be all kinds of family-friendly activities such as a car show, crafts, food, a parade, human Foosball, a 5K and more.

There will also be live concerts all three days of the celebration, including performances from Slim Cypsy Baggage, Mad Bertha, The Bert Jones Band, the Leaky Tikis and The Birdsongs.

The festival will also have an  opening and dedication ceremony to the Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Middleville Heritage Days is happening August 18-20. For more information on events, visit their Facebook page.

