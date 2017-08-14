Corner Bar serves up hot dogs while fire continues

ROCKFORD, Mich. – The owners of The Corner Bar aren’t letting a fire get in the way of serving hot dogs to Rockford residents.

Crews have been working to extinguish a massive fire at The Corner Bar since about 5:00 a.m. Monday morning. The popular downtown Rockford bar has been a fixture since the 1930’s. The bar occupies the oldest building in Rockford, which was built in 1873.

While crews continued to fight the fire into Monday afternoon, staff set up a hot dog stand around the corner at Courtland Street and Squires Street. Staff was handing out free hot dogs to residents and crews helping to fight the fire.

The restaurant owners say they are planning on rebuilding the restaurant. In the meantime, they are working out plans on how to help their employees during the time where the restaurant will be closed.

Much of downtown Rockford is closed Monday, due to the fire.

