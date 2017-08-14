Crews battle blaze at The Corner Bar in Rockford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- Crews are on the scene of a fire at The Corner Bar on N Main Street in Rockford.

Dispatch told FOX 17 that part of the building is fully engulfed and that they don't believe anyone is inside the building.

Opening in the 1930s, The Corner Bar is the oldest brick building in Rockford and is home to the Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

