Crews battling fire at The Corner Bar in Rockford

Posted 5:13 AM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:21AM, August 14, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at The Corner Bar on N Main Street in Rockford.

Dispatch told FOX 17 that part of the building is fully engulfed and that they don’t believe anyone is inside the building.

Opening in the 1930s, The Corner Bar is the oldest brick building in Rockford and is home to the Hot Dog Hall of Fame.

FOX 17 crews are en route to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with FOX 17 online and on air for the latest updates on this incident.

