Drive robots, race drones & pour iron at Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Valley State University Hall of Engineering will be filled with all kids of innovation, technology and creativity for the Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire this weekend.

The Mini Maker Faire is a event where the brightest and creative minds show off their prototypes and inventions, unique trade skills, and more.

The event features over 100 booths filled with hands-on opportunities, ranging from robotics to 3D printing, drone races, glass blowing, wood turning, and even an iron pour outside the museum parking lot.

Paul Purdue, a robotics enthusiast, stopped by the studio to show off the robots he'll be bringing to the fair.

The Grand Rapids Mini Maker Faire is taking place on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and August 20 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Two-day passes cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $8 for kids, and single day passes cost $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $5 for kids. Kent County residents get discounted tickets and Museum Members can get in for $1.

To purchase tickets, visit grandrapids.makerfaire.com.