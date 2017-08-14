Expectations remain high at Grandville after district championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich -- Grandville shared the OK Red conference title for the 2nd straight season in 2016, perhaps more important they beat Rockford to win the division 1 district championship, it marked the Bulldogs 1st win over Rockford since 2005.

Grandville was led by an outstnding defense that allowed just 83 points in 12 games, but this season the Bulldogs return just 1 starter from that defense. That starter, safety Keaton Hamilton and head coach Eric Stiegel joined Bret Bakita and Jason Hutton at practice.