Jenison looks to continue improvement in 2017

JENISON, Mich -- Jenison won 1 game in head coach Steve Uganski's 1st season as head coach in 2014, they improved to 3 wins in 2015 and posted a winning record of 5-4 last year.

Now Jenison hopes to continue that trend in 2017 which would result in the school's 1st playoff appearance since 2003.

"We don't really talk about playoffs or conference championships we just talk about the day to day process of getting better" Uganski said. "We feel like if we put those days together of good practices and hard work that good things are going to happen for us and we will see what happens from there."

Jenison opens the season next Thursday at Forest Hills Central in what will be our game of the week.