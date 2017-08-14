Lawton trying to take the next step in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWTON, Mich -- Lawton has won a bunch of gameS the last few years, but this season the Blue Devils are hoping to win the big games.

"Every year we just kind of reevaluate what we're doing and try to critique those things to get those big game wins that is one of our goals every year" head coach Kyle KArsen said. "More so these last couple years those big games where we need to pull out victories, they are battles I mean they are tough ones but that is the hump we are trying to get over."

Lawton has been eliminated in the 1st round of the playoffs in each of the last 2 years, last season falling to Gobles who they beat during the regular season.