Lawton trying to take the next step in 2017

Posted 11:11 PM, August 14, 2017, by

LAWTON, Mich -- Lawton has won a bunch of gameS the last few years, but this season the Blue Devils are hoping to win the big games.

"Every year we just kind of reevaluate what we're doing and try to critique those things to get those big game wins that is one of our goals every year" head coach Kyle KArsen said. "More so these last couple years those big games where we need to pull out victories, they are battles I mean they are tough ones but that is the hump we are trying to get over."

Lawton has been eliminated in the 1st round of the playoffs in each of the last 2 years, last season falling to Gobles who they beat during the regular season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s