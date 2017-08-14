Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Singer Bruno Mars is making it rain in Flint, donating $1 million to help with the water crisis.

Mars made the announcement on Saturday while he was performing at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

His donation will go toward the community foundation of Greater Flint, which has been helping those affected by the water crisis.

Saturday’s show was the last stop on the singer’s 24K Magic World Tour.

2. Fit Body Boot Camp is making sure kids look good on the first day of school with all the essentials.

The fitness center hosted a field day in Grandville to kick start their goal of stuffing five school buses full of supplies by the end of the month.

Each person who attended brought things including crayons, pencils and backpacks.

The gym also had several exercise stations for the kids to go through.

The gym will donate the supplies to public schools in several districts. Administrators will then give the items to students who may be struggling.

3. Dozens of vendors took over the Berlin Raceway in Marne for the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally.

More than 80 trucks were at the rally, and organizers say it’s the highest number you’ll ever see in one place.

There were vendors from all over Michigan, as well as some from all across the country.

The organization behind the event, Generation Entertainment, is the Guinness World Record Holder for Largest Parade of Food Trucks.

4. Somebody in Illinois may have won the massive Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, but there’s still the humongous Powerball Jackpot still up for grabs.

Nobody matched all six numbers in Saturday’s $371 million drawing.

The jackpot jumped nearly $60 million and is now an estimated $430 million.

Four winners did match five numbers for a $1 million prize, but none from Michigan. But three Michigan players did win $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday and the jackpot is expected to grow even more before then.

5. Pumpkin spice season is here, and Starbucks has two new products in that flavor this fall.

A bottled version of the latte will be sold in grocery stores across the U.S. for about $2.79 each.

Currently there’s a ground coffee version of the PSL for $10, as well as pods for Keurigs.

The chain hasn’t announced a date for when they’ll start making the pumpkin spice latte in their locations.