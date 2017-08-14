Motorcyclist injured following weekend crash in Ionia County

Posted 10:18 AM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32AM, August 14, 2017

Courtesy of the Ionia County Sheriff Office Facewbook page

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff Office Facebook page, it happened along Potters Road in Easton Township.

Police want to encourage riders to always wear protective gear. Police say the 43-year-old Ionia man may have suffered less injuries if he had been wearing a helmet and other gear.

