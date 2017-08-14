Photos: Good Times at The Corner Bar

Posted 4:05 PM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52AM, August 17, 2017

ROCKFORD, Mich. – As we’ve all watched The Corner Bar in Rockford burn, we thought it would be a good time to remember the good times that many people had at the iconic restaurant.

There are hundreds of pictures on The Corner Bar Facebook page of parties and entries to the Wall of Fame, those who successfully downed 12 chili dogs in four hours.  There are also several images and video in the FOX 17 archive from past stories and attempts to enter the Wall of Fame.

The restaurant says that they have a database of all the entries, so even though the fire may have destroyed the wall, your efforts will not be forgotten.

Add your photos to the gallery above and we may use them on-air.

