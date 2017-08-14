× Police find man with critical gunshot wounds, no suspects in custody

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating an incident near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and E Michigan in Comstock Township after they located a victim with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation and no suspects are in custody at this time.

