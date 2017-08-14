× Police find man with critical gunshot wounds, one suspect in custody

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating an incident near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and E Michigan in Comstock Township after they located a man with a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the man from the Plainwell area was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours after the incident police took a suspect into custody. They are still investigating what led up to the suspect shooting the victim, but according to police, the two did know each other.

Stay with FOX 17 online and on air for the latest updates on this incident.