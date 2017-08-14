Police remove American flag with Nazi graffiti from busy overpass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hung an American flag with a Nazi swastika symbol painted on it over a busy overpass in Grand Rapids.
The incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. Monday on the Coit Avenue bridge over I-196.
Upon arrival, police immediately removed the flag and began searching for the suspect.
The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a man in his 20s with black hair. The witness reported that he was wearing a sweater with a jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
42.970450 -85.664398
1 Comment
steve
Years ago, adolescence and the stupidity that goes with it, pretty much ended at 18. Nowadays, adolescent behavior is common by many in their 20s,30s, and beyond. This immature child in his twenties is an example of one such person.