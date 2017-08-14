× Residents voice concerns over sewer connection costs at board meeting

GEORGETOWN Township, Mich. — Monday night, a few residents in Georgetown Township voiced concerns over a mandatory sewer hookup some say will cost them as much as $20,000. That’s after the township board voted to enforce a nearly 40-year-old law that makes property owners switch from septic to sewer. That vote took place in May.

The sewer connection mandate wasn’t on the agenda. However, some residents brought it up during public comment. Residents face the prospect of having comply within 18 months.

Resident Randi Meyer asked the board to consider extending the timeframe to 3 to 5 years.

Meyer added, “So, I would just like you guys to consider going back to having a connection be made to sanitary sewer when we sell our homes. Most of the people who I live on my street with, all of our money is in our house. i have a second mortgage. I have a car, I have other bills. I just get by every month, and now I have to try to get more money put on a home equity loan to pay for this — a very big hardship.”

Board members said they understand it’s a hardship for people but that they’re asking people to get on board and do what thousands of other people in the community have already done.

Board trustee Jason Minier told FOX 17, “One of my concerns now is that we already have a number of our waterways contaminated.”

He added, “We have a number of these septic systems near a lot of our other waterways and at this point, if we wait 18 more months, just that 18 months for this to get hooked up and then for this all to get washed out of the system my fear is we’re already looking at several, probably 5 to 10 years before the existing lakes are cleaned back out and another fear is we have additional lakes that haven’t yet been identified as contaminated that are at that risk.”

Minier said he understands previous boards didn’t do anything because of the hardships people will face, but he said the waterways can’t afford for the board to put this off.

As for those residents who may have problems making the bills, the township says they’re being offered finance plans.