Struggle with stress or anxiety? The Center for Mindfulness classes can help manage it

Looking for a better way to better manage stress, anxiety or depression in your life? The Center for Mindfulness in West Michigan can help with a new set of classes to ease the mind.

The Grand Rapids Center for Mindfulness teaches people how to utilize their mind manage their stress and take responsibility for their own health and well-being. This process is known as creating a foundation of mindfulness.

April Hadley, co-founder of the Center for Mindfulness, says that mindfulness is a byproduct of meditation to train the mind to focus on the present moment.

Often times people stress too much about what they've done in the past, or what they're going to do with themselves in the future. Hadley says that it's not bad to reflect on the past or plan for the future, but overthinking or over analyzing is what causes people stress, anxiety or depression.

It's important to learn to live in the present rather than the past or future so stress doesn't build up inside. Concentrating on the present and preventing the mind to wander in daydreams can be hard, but just like any muscle in the body, the mind can be trained.

The Center for Mindfulness offers eight-week classes to help reach a state of mindfulness, providing techniques to help relieve stress in all areas of life.

Mindful Stress Reduction Classes start on August 15, and Mindful Self Compassion Classes start on August 17.

For more information, go to GrandRapidsCenterforMindfulness.com.