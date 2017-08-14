Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as ‘criminals and thugs,’ says ‘racism is evil’

Posted 12:55 PM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, August 14, 2017

US President Donald Trump walks towards the White House in Washington, DC, on August 14, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is saying that “racism is evil” as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “criminals and thugs.”

He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.

1 Comment

  • steve

    Hey, FOX17. How is is that every photo of Trump that shows up here shows him in the most unflattering ways possible. He’s either yelling, sloppily dressed, or, as in this photo, he looks like a happy drunk. Do you go out of your way to make him look as unpresidential as possible or is it just by accident?

    Reply