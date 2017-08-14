YouTuber Chelsea Crockett’s new book spreads message of self-worth to young audiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YouTube star Chelsea Crockett spreading an inspirational message to young women everywhere with her new book, Your Own Beautiful.

Crockett is one of the biggest names in social media, with over 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, BeautyliciousInsider. She started making makeup and hair tutorials since she was 13-years-old, and has since used her videos to spread beauty tips and self-love to young girls everywhere.

Wanting to share her message beyond the Internet, Crockett wrote the book Your Own Beautiful. The life and beauty guide is aimed for teen and college girls, offering advice on all the issues girls face from relationships, self-confidence, peer pressure, and more.

Crockett also included images and stories from her life in the book, wanting to share the message that the read isn't alone in their journey of self discovery and finding their own beauty within themselves.

"In a culture where media is constantly telling girls they have to look a certain way to be beautiful, there's a lot of pressure to conform to the world's skewed definition of beauty," Crockett said. "The message I want to portray is to not only have people find beauty within themselves, but to find their own confidence, their own self worth and truth, and not to conform to what the world is telling them to be."

Your Own Beautiful will be available in book stores and Amazon on October 24. The book is now available for pre-order at chelseacrockett.com.