Coast Guard searches for missing persons in Lake Erie

Posted 3:26 AM, August 15, 2017, by

WTKR

CLEVELAND, OHIO — The Coast Guard is searching for two people who reportedly went missing Monday after attempting to swim their inflatable raft to shore in North Kingsville, Ohio.

The two people were about 500 yards from the shoreline in Lake Erie with an inflatable raft, when a witness heard a distress call.  Shortly after the witness lost sight of the pair.

The Coast Guard is using response boats, crews and the helicopter from Air Station Detroit to try and locate these two individuals.

