CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – M-44 is closed between Myers Lake Avenue and Egypt Valley Avenue after a dump truck hit a live power line.

The incident happened about 10:00 a.m. The area is a construction zone and the dump truck had unloaded its cargo when the raised bucket struck a power line.

The driver was trapped for a short time, but was able to get out safely.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.