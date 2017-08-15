The Rangers host Jenison next Thursday, August 25 in our FOX 17 Blitz Game of The Week. Jason and Bret chatted with senior QB Jace Thorton and head coach Tim Rogers on the upcoming year.
FHC Trying to Continue Momentum
-
Republican Handel wins Georgia House election
-
Proposal floated to replace Confederate monument in Florida to a monument to a manatee
-
Strangers buy car for 20-year-old Texas man who walks 3 miles to work
-
Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint
-
August 11: Donate diapers at GRCM & get free admission
-
-
Unity Christian football ready to continue success
-
Jenison looks to continue improvement in 2017
-
Michigan Senate OKs recount fee hike if election isn’t close
-
Trump’s political speech to Scouts inspires parental outrage
-
Predators are the latest NHL betting long shot to take a run at the Stanley Cup
-
-
Semi crashes into railroad crossing control box in Jenison
-
New smart speaker expected as Apple kicks off conference
-
Police identify suspect in assault at Dollar Tree