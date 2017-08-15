× Grand Haven K9 officer will soon have body armor

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A K-9 officer along the lakeshore will be getting some added protection in the coming weeks.

According to the Grand Haven Department Facebook Page, Remax will have a bullet and stab protective vest in memory of another K9 officer named Rocco from Pittsburgh.

Thanks to donations, the K-9 unit was reestablished in the Grand Haven area in 2014 and Remax was cleared to join the force.

“Max has been instrumental in solving cases, locating illegal drugs, and building a bridge between the department and community.” said Chief Hawke.

Each vest is valued between $1,7,95 and $2,234 and comes with a five year warranty. If you’d like to find out more about the cause or make a donation click here or visit the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Facebook Page.