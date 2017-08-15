Grand Rapids’ city manager announces retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom announced his retirement early Tuesday. Sundstrom began working for the city in 1981 as a seasonal employee and has been city manager since 2009. He will leave his position at the end of his current contract on December 31, 2017.
“It has been a joy to work with him over the years,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in comments released by the city. “Greg has dedicated his life to public service and I am grateful for his leadership.”
Bliss said the city commission would likely hire a search firm to get the replacement process started.
Sundstrom’s accomplishments include reversal of a $30 million deficit when he took over in 2009 and growth of the city’s reserve fund from $4 million to $30 million, the city said in the announcement.
Kate
Good! There is so much corruption in the city and the guys at the top look the other way. So much stealing goes on and the person who reports it is the person who gets fired. The city of GR is corrupt and th guys at the top should be ashamed of themselves, but with all the lavish perks they take on the taxpayers tab, they are just as guilty. Who out there would like free cars, free gas, free dinners, etc. Another government leech. Good riddance!
steve thomas
That’s great to read. Too bad it didn’t happen sooner. I just hope that whoever replaces him will work in the best interests of the entire city and not those of specific groups and individuals for the sake of political correctness. The city needs economy and efficiency in its operations. If I was asked to name a replacement, the first name that would come to mind would be Donijo DeJonge. She’d deliver both.