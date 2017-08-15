Kelloggsville Ready for Game One

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kelloggsville lost their first game of the season in 2016 to Whitehall by just three points, before going on to win eight straight games and claim the OK Silver Title.

With a number of returning players this year, the Rockets hope that experience will help them in 2017.

