Mayor: ‘This type of behavior is not welcome in Muskegon’

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Mayor of Muskegon says “a member of our community made a very ignorant error in judgement” this weekend by hanging a noose on a school playground.

The noose was found on the playground of Glenside School on Hackley Avenue Sunday by a school employee. That employee took a picture of it, took it down, and forwarded it to supervisors. The school contacted police.

Mayor Stephen Gawron issued the statement Monday night on the city’s Facebook page. Police are still investigating.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video