Mega band gives you unlimited rides during entire week of Hudsonville Community Fair

Family-friendly fun is coming to West Michigan next week at the "biggest little fair" in the state, the Hudsonville Community Fair.

The Hudsonville Community Fair is full of entertainment with fair rides, music, food, and so much more.

For the first time this year, the fair is selling the "mega band," which allows people to ride carnival rides as many times as they want for the entire week for just $75.

The fair also has free entertainment every night including performances from the Kent Family Circus, The Williams Band, and Maciek's Magic show.

The Hudsonville Community Fair is happening August 21-26 at 5235 Park Avenue.

For a complete schedule of events, visit hudsonvillecommfair.com or follow their Facebook page.