Montague Returns with Experience

MONTAGUE, Mich. -- Montague football is a team primarily made up of juniors and seniors in 2017 for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Wildcats hope their experience will take them far, as they test themselves with teams like Reed City and Muskegon Catholic Central on their schedule.

