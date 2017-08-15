Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Meijer is rolling out the welcome mat for more than 42,000 college freshman across the Midwest for Meijer Mania.

Meijer Mania is a tradition that goes back about 15 years. There will be a total of 20 events at 18 colleges across the Midwest through early September.

The event is meant to give students a chance to get to know their peers in a fun atmosphere, and introduce the Meijer brand to those who may not have grown up shopping at the Midwest chain.

GVSU students can take part in this event on August 24 at the Standale store stating at 8 p.m.

For a complete list of events, head to Meijer.com.

2. The start of the school year is coming up, and Grand Rapids Public Schools are making sure students and parents are ready.

On Thursday, the district will be launching its Back to School Celebration at John Ball Park. There will be food, giveaways, live entertainment and dozens of informational booths.

They’ll cover topics including school choices and after school activities. Officials will also give out free child safety kits to collect the kids’ DNA and fingerprints in case parents need them.

The event is totally free and runs from 4-7 p.m.

3. Everyone knows about Wyatt the Red Panda that just made his debut at John Ball Zoo, but he’s actually got two new friends that just came to the zoo too.

On Monday, two new penguin chicks met the rest of the flock.

Angus and Augustus were born at the end of April, but this week they finally got to explore their new home.

Zookeepers say they were a little apprehensive at first, but they were gliding through the water in no time.

4. Tribute on the Grand is happening this weekend!

It’s a partnership between Fox 17 and Founders Brewing to benefit Grand Rapids White Water, and their effort to restore the river.

The free event starts Saturday at 2 p.m. in Ah-Nab-Awen Park. There will be food trucks and a beer tent featuring Founders Brews.

The live music starts at 3 p.m. Last year’s event raised more than $200,000 for the cause.

5. Smart Shoppers listen up, there’s a tasty discount at Mr. Burger as they celebrate 50 years of service in West Michigan.

Mr. Burger first opened in the summer of 1967, and today there are six different locations across Grand Rapids, Wyoming and Hudsonville.

To celebrate their anniversary, the restaurant is offering 50 percent off breakfast today. On Wednesday there will be half off hot dogs, and on Thursday there will be a 50 percent discount on all burgers.

On all three days, all drinks will be 50 percent off.