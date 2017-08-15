Police: Husband to be charged in Berrien Co. homicide

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a man is facing a homicide charge after his wife was found dead Sunday in Niles Township.

John Benton Lewis is behind bars and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, according to a release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Carla Lewis was shot and killed Sunday in the 1400 block of Lawndale Avenue.

Police say John Lewis called 911 and initially reported that he found two men in the basement of their home and that they took off in his wife’s car.

The prosecutor’s office is now charging him in her death, investigators say. He was already in custody for allegedly breaking Michigan’s medical marijuana law.

Investigators are still attempting to locate the missing vehicle, but it’s unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. The car is a 2008 Mazda CX-9 with Michigan plate CMY 3721.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7141, extension 7224.