BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a home invasion at a Battle Creek mobile home park.

The incident happened sometime early Tuesday morning in the Hickory Hills Village off of Six Mile Road.

Police say the suspect or suspects pushed out a window screen and used a chair to climb inside.

There are no details as to what was taken. Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police at 269-558-0511.