See unique wildlife at the Allegan State Game Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Michigan is home to many beautiful landscapes like the Allegan State Game Area. With over 50,000 acres full of wildlife, the Michigan Wildlife Council works hard to spread public awareness about their wildlife conservation efforts to keep the state game area protected for future generations to enjoy.

The Allegan State Game Area is the largest state game area in the state and home to the Crooked Leg Marsh. The marsh is a very unique ecological area filled with a wild diversity of animal and plant species. The Crooked Leg Marsh is very unique to Michigan because it's a body of water enclosed by land and having no navigable route to a bigger body of water; it's a landlocked area mostly found in coastal southern states.

Since the habitat is so unique to the Midwest, there are many animal and plant species in the marsh that normally can't be found in Michigan.

Leigh Ann went to visit the park to learn more about the conservation efforts the Michigan DNR and the Michigan Wildlife Council are putting into the Allegan State Game Area.

The Allegan State Game Area is located at 4590 118th Avenue.

For more information about Michigan's parks and conservation efforts, visit michigan.org/dnr.