Sewer work closes section of Riverside Dr. next week in Battle Creek Aug. 21

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as road-workers make repairs next week.

Officials say a portion of Riverside Drive between East Columbia Avenue and East Territorial Road will be shutdown for storm drain repairs.

Local traffic will reportedly have access to the area, but no through traffic will be allowed. Offcials say emergency crews won’t have access to the area.

Roadwork is set to begin August 21 at 6 a.m. to August 23 at 7 a.m.