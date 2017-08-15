News – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reports to: “News Director”

Position Summary

WXMI FOX 17, the Tribune owned station located in Grand Rapids, Michigan is looking for a Special Projects Producer who can execute all aspects of the broadcast and digital story-telling process. The right candidate will be expected to come up with original content daily for broadcasts and digital platforms. Must be comfortable juggling multiple projects at once and managing various crews. Needs to be a strong researcher, writer, field producer, communicator and leader. Responsibilities will include coordinating, producing and supporting franchise segments, special projects coverage and elections. This role will also fill-in producing shows and help on web/social media and Assignment Desk as needed. Qualified candidates must have at least 2 years television broadcast writing experience and must be creative self-starters.

Responsibilities:

• 40% Develop original ideas for investigative, consumer, health and other promotable stories.

• 30% Must have ability to research, write, shoot, edit and field produce for on-air presentation.

• 10% Work stories independently as well as collaboratively with various reporters.

• 10% Work quickly and efficiently to turn multiple stories per week.

• 10% Back up show producers and Assignment Desk as needed

• Ability to work in a team environment.

• Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

• Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

• Ability to work flexible hours.

Qualifications Required:

• Must have a solid knowledge of working newsroom.

• Prior television reporting or producing a must.

• Excellent writing, production and computer assisted reporting skills.

• Must be creative and well organized with good people skills.

• Knowledge of electronic gear used in producing news for broadcast and digital platforms.

• Ability to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines.