Trump blames ‘both sides’ for Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were “also very violent.”
Trump is calling those protesters the “alt-left.” He says there is “blame on both sides” after the deadly violence over the weekend.
After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.
Trump says some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren’t known.
4 comments
Push To Talk
Simply the next evolution of the lefts war on America. No mystery.
steve
Contrary to what the liberal media is saying, i don’t recall hearing Trump say the white supremacists were in the right. I did hear him say they had the right to be there because, unlike the protestors, they had a permit allowing it.
Michael
The media is a joke. They try to make stories out of non-issues.
They care more about trying to make Trump look bad than actually providing an accurate and unbiased news report.
Bud
Gov. McAuliffe hasn’t condemned the actions of Antifa after they attacked journalists. Where is the liberal condemnation?
Liberals are hypocrites.