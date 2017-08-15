Younger professionals opt for RV living

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The newest living trend in Michigan is hitting the road, literally.

As young professionals try to make more out of less, RV living has become a prime choice. Coupling all the amenities you’re typically used to: electricity, Wi-Fi, full bathrooms and kitchens – it’s the obvious choice for many.

“The buying trend was always that 40-60, you know, the Baby Boomers,” said Chad Neff, General Manager at American RV in Grand Rapids. “But now, everything’s getting younger.”

Neff says for those looking to save on rent while living a fully functional and active lifestyle, an RV is the perfect choice.

“This is somewhat of a tiny house movement,” he said. “One of the trends you’re seeing is a minimalist lifestyle. Not everyone wants picket fence, mortgage, tied down to that. So this gives you versatility.”

Aside from living, Neff says a full-time move to an RV wouldn’t necessarily disrupt your job if most of your work is done from home or with the help of technology.

“It doesn’t always have to be brick and mortar, 9-5 job,” Neff said. “I can travel with a hot spot, Wi-Fi connection, a laptop - I can go wherever I want.”

And the prices are typically well below that of a city apartment or mortgage payment for the square footage you’re getting. Michigan doesn’t require you to have any special endorsement to operate one. All you need is a valid Michigan driver’s license. Neff says even premiums are relatively low, since it’s more similar to car insurance than homeowner’s.

“You’re buying a house that’s going on the road,” said Neff. “It’s affordable, insurance is reasonable, so it’s that trend that we’re seeing that’s ultimately bringing a lot of people to the RV industry.”