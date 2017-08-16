291 Days and finally home: Gracelyn has been adopted!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- After spending 291 days without a family to call her own, Gracelyn the dog has been adopted.

The Humane Society of West Michigan made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. They say her family fostered her for a week to make sure she got along with their other dog before finally making things official. Kool Toyota covered Gracelyn’s adoption fee.

Gracelyn is a Boxer and American Staffordshire mix who was handed over to the HSWM from another shelter back in October, and had previously been featured in FOX 17 segments.

News of Gracelyn’s adoption has quickly spread on social media, with many people sharing their well wishes to her and her new family.