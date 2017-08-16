× 4 arrested in Battle Creek after stealing car, other items

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– Four people were arrested Tuesday after police caught them in a stolen car, in possession of stolen property from multiple vehicles in the area.

Around 3:45 a.m., Battle Creek Police were called to a home on Summersong Dr. for reports of someone breaking into their car. At about the same time, officers were also called to a home nearby, on Oakbrook Blvd, for another possible break-in.

Police responding to the second call located a suspect vehicle with three teenagers and a 24-year-old inside. Investigators then found that the car was reported stolen from a home on Bittersweet Ln.

When they searched the vehicle further, they discovered stolen items that had been taken from three other cars in the area.

All four suspects were arrested and are in custody.